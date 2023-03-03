Exclusive
“Our revenue and AUM are up”: Julius Baer’s Rahul Malhotra talks growth in global India

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 March 2023

Julius Baer’s recipe for capturing the global Indian market is proving to be a success, according to Rahul Malhotra, who has set sights to transform the onshore business into a hub-and-spoke model while hiring more bankers offshore to multiply assets. The Swiss pure play’s strategy of ‘onshore to offshore’ covers resident Indians that are moving offshore, while the ‘offshore to…

