Julius Baer’s recipe for capturing the global Indian market is proving to be a success, according to Rahul Malhotra, who has set sights to transform the onshore business into a hub-and-spoke model while hiring more bankers offshore to multiply assets. The Swiss pure play’s strategy of ‘onshore to offshore’ covers resident Indians that are moving offshore, while the ‘offshore to…
“Our revenue and AUM are up”: Julius Baer’s Rahul Malhotra talks growth in global India
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 March 2023
