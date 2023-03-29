Text size

Can AI beat the market? HSBC GPB thinks so with new structured product

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 March 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has broadened its structured products suite with the launch of a new solution powered by artificial intelligence, as the bank continues to incorporate bleeding-edge technological trends into its offering. The new product, announced on Wednesday, allows wealthy clients in Hong Kong and Singapore to invest in a structured product linked to the Artificial Intelligence…

