HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has broadened its structured products suite with the launch of a new solution powered by artificial intelligence, as the bank continues to incorporate bleeding-edge technological trends into its offering. The new product, announced on Wednesday, allows wealthy clients in Hong Kong and Singapore to invest in a structured product linked to the Artificial Intelligence…
Can AI beat the market? HSBC GPB thinks so with new structured product
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 March 2023
