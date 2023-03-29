Text size

Julius Baer hires Singapore NRI team head from StanChart

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 March 2023
Julius Baer adds ex-ABN AMRO banker in Singapore

Julius Baer has appointed a team head for the global India Singapore team, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Komal Syal has re-joined Julius Baer from Standard Chartered and reports to Kunal Sumaya, group head, Global India and Japan Singapore. Syal has over two decades of experience in managing clients and teams across Singapore and London. She…

