China 1Q22 GDP growth may have beaten expectations, but more pain is on its way: UBS

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 April 2022

UBS has downgraded its China 2022 GDP growth forecast as COVID-19 restrictions pile pressure on the world’s second largest economy, despite 1Q22 growth beating expectations at 4.8%. The Swiss bank said on Tuesday that it now believes China’s economy will expand by just 4.2% this year, down from its previous estimate of 5%. The more conservative forecast comes amid an…

