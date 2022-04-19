Text size

Saxo Markets appoints WM head for Greater China

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 April 2022
Ken Shih, Saxo Markets

Digital trading platform Saxo Markets has named a new head of wealth management for Greater China to advance its digital wealth management business. Based in Hong Kong, Ken Shih will be responsible for building and strengthening Saxo Markets’ wealth management strategies and offerings in the Greater China region. Shih will report to both Manish Prasad, head of asset management for…

