Digital trading platform Saxo Markets has named a new head of wealth management for Greater China to advance its digital wealth management business. Based in Hong Kong, Ken Shih will be responsible for building and strengthening Saxo Markets’ wealth management strategies and offerings in the Greater China region. Shih will report to both Manish Prasad, head of asset management for…
Saxo Markets appoints WM head for Greater China
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Julius Baer names new Greater China group head
19 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets
14 April 2022
PGIM Investments hires Asia vice-chair to drive retail markets in India and Greater China
7 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
BNP Paribas WM hires head of Greater China market in Singapore
9 February 2022
UBP grows Asia business with new Greater China team head
27 January 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
Saxo Capital Markets granted two licences in Hong Kong
25 October 2021
DB WM drives Greater China growth in Singapore with appointment of North Asia group head
21 October 2021
Julius Baer appoints new Singapore-based deputy group head Greater China
16 August 2021
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head resigns
28 June 2021
UBS GWM nabs Greater China direct investment distribution head from J.P. Morgan
11 June 2021