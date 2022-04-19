Julius Baer on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new group head for Greater China Effective immediately, Christine Soong will help build Julius Baer’s position in Greater China and drive growth in this market. She will remain based in Hong Kong and will report directly to David Shick, head private banking Greater China and branch manager Hong Kong. Soong has…
Julius Baer names new Greater China group head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 April 2022
