Asia-Pacific accounts for bulk of net new money: Claudio de Sanctis of Deutsche Bank IPB

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 April 2022

Instead of treating clients to Formula One, Claudio de Sanctis is redirecting his marketing budget to educate clients on sustainability and social impact. Keen on tapping into entrepreneurial wealth in Asia, he is bringing an offering from Europe to help clients through their personal and business banking cycle. According to the global head of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB)…

