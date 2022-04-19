Instead of treating clients to Formula One, Claudio de Sanctis is redirecting his marketing budget to educate clients on sustainability and social impact. Keen on tapping into entrepreneurial wealth in Asia, he is bringing an offering from Europe to help clients through their personal and business banking cycle. According to the global head of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB)…
Asia-Pacific accounts for bulk of net new money: Claudio de Sanctis of Deutsche Bank IPB
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB bulks up DPM unit in APAC with two major appointments
28 April 2022
Exclusive
Chow Shang-Wei hopes ‘open sky policy’ will help Deutsche Bank WM reach new heights
29 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – RMB a safe haven from Ukraine chaos: Stefanie Holtze-Jen of Deutsche Bank IPB
10 March 2022
Our onshore India presence sets us apart in cross-border financing for South Asian clients: Deutsche Bank WM
2 March 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB names new APAC CIO
22 February 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM picks Southeast Asia investment management team head
23 August 2021
Deutsche Bank IPB 2Q21 revenues up 9% on the back of recovering markets
29 July 2021
Deutsche Bank consolidates IPB and German PB CIO offices to provide consistent house view
22 July 2021
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Featuring Tuan Huynh of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank
24 June 2021
Deutsche Bank IPB names new global head of DPM
27 May 2021
Exclusive
Green fixed deposits offer PB clients an entry point into ESG framework of Deutsche Bank IPB
12 May 2021