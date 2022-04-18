Blackstone and UBP believe that interest in private markets by wealthy Asian clients will go from strength to strength, as the region’s U/HNWIs hunt for yield and assets with less correlation to public markets. McKinsey data show that 2021 was a record year for private market fundraising on a global basis, rising by nearly US$200 billion to almost US$1.2 trillion….
Asia’s U/HNWIs eye bigger slice of private markets: Blackstone and UBP
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 April 2022
