Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 April 2022

This week: Stick with equities in the face of slower China growth: Saxo Markets Hong Kong; Revised earnings will hurt US stock market in 2Q22: Pictet AM; No end in sight for monetary tightening in Singapore: Goldman Sachs Stick with equities in the face of slower China growth: Saxo Markets Hong Kong While China’s 2022 growth looks set to decelerate,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News