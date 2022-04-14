The Monetary Authority of Singapore has set new requirements for family offices to qualify for tax incentives, according to a circular seen by Asian Private Banker. From 18 April, under the new section 13O, funds managed by or advised directly by a family office must have a minimum fund size of S$10 million at the point of application. Previously, there…
Singapore hits family offices with new tax incentive requirements
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 April 2022
