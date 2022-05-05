This week: Outlook for China and RMB about to improve: Deutsche Bank IPB; Fed hawkish cycle has not peaked: Bank of Singapore Outlook for China and RMB about to improve: Deutsche Bank IPB Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) sees the recent RMB depreciation only as a temporary market reaction to a stronger USD and is betting on a brighter…
CIO Weekly – The worst for China and RMB is behind us: Jason Liu of Deutsche Bank IPB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth
28 April 2022
China 1Q22 GDP growth may have beaten expectations, but more pain is on its way: UBS
19 April 2022
CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets
14 April 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
CIO Weekly – RMB a safe haven from Ukraine chaos: Stefanie Holtze-Jen of Deutsche Bank IPB
10 March 2022
CIO Weekly – Bank of Singapore doubles down on China, Hong Kong equities coverage: Jean Chia
17 February 2022
CIO Weekly – Investors pricing in “too many rate hikes”: Jason Liu of Deutsche Bank IPB
27 January 2022
Anticipating more easing and stimulus measures from Beijing, PBs forecast China GDP growth to top 5% in 2022
18 January 2022
Exclusive
Two Greater China RMs join Deutsche Bank WM from HSBC GPB
10 December 2021
CIO Weekly – Asian stocks cheaper than European, US peers: Tuan Huynh of Deutsche Bank IPB
26 August 2021
CIO Weekly – Featuring Tuan Huynh of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank
24 June 2021
Days of China exporting disinflation to the world may be nearing an end: Deutsche Bank IPB
21 June 2021