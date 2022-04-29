Text size

DBS and OCBC latest banks to suffer tough 1Q22 for WM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 April 2022

The wealth management businesses of Singapore lenders DBS and OCBC Bank lost momentum in 1Q22, in what seems to becoming a trend in banking performance in the region amid market uncertainty. DBS on Friday said that 1Q22 wealth management fee income fell 21% YoY to S$408 million, but was up 7% QoQ. In 1Q21, WM fees hit a record high…

