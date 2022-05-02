BNP Paribas Asset Management is set to launch a thematic fixed income fund for investors keen on tapping into growth opportunities in Asian urbanisation, Asian Private Banker can reveal. The BNP Paribas Sustainable Asian Cities fund, which will be available to both HNW and retail investors in Singapore and Hong Kong from 9 May, is managed by Jean-Charles Sambor, head…
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 May 2022
