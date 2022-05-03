BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has appointed a veteran market head as its vice chairman for Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Inge Kua, who is currently market head for Southeast Asia, will transition to the new role this week, people familiar with the matter said. She will concentrate on mentoring RMs and other front office staff,…
BNP Paribas Southeast Asia heavyweight to take on new role
By Daniel Shane, editor | 3 May 2022
