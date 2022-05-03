The disappointing 1Q22 earnings posted by many banks were a reflection of both poor investment sentiment due to geopolitical events and the challenge of beating earnings in 1Q21 — when banks booked record performances on the back of strong trading and robust growth in wealth management. A closer look at the reasons for the poor 1Q22 performances and at what…
What’s behind dismal 1Q22 earnings of private banks?
By Carly Lau, reporter | 3 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
DBS and OCBC latest banks to suffer tough 1Q22 for WM
29 April 2022
Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints
28 April 2022
Credit Suisse overhauls APAC leadership as legal woes sink 1Q22 earnings
27 April 2022
Adverse market conditions hurt UBS APAC WM and HSBC WPB 1Q22 results
26 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Reopening to boost Southeast Asia earnings: James Cheo of HSBC GPB
21 April 2022
China 1Q22 GDP growth may have beaten expectations, but more pain is on its way: UBS
19 April 2022
Which private banks had the best 2021 earnings growth in Asia?
1 March 2022
Good momentum in wealth business plays out in HSBC FY21 results
22 February 2022
HSBC reports growth in wealth revenue, jump in 3Q21 pre-tax profit
25 October 2021
Haitong International 1H21 net profits reach five-year high; upgrade of private WM to continue
26 August 2021
Exclusive
1H21 bank earnings: momentum in AUM growth persists as many witness record-breaking profits
19 August 2021
Exclusive
China joint-stock banks record strongest gain in average AUM in 2020
6 July 2021