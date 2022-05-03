Text size

What’s behind dismal 1Q22 earnings of private banks?

By Carly Lau, reporter | 3 May 2022

The disappointing 1Q22 earnings posted by many banks were a reflection of both poor investment sentiment due to geopolitical events and the challenge of beating earnings in 1Q21 — when banks booked record performances on the back of strong trading and robust growth in wealth management. A closer look at the reasons for the poor 1Q22 performances and at what…

