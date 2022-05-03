Exclusive
Something is brewing at StanChart’s wealth management business

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 May 2022

‘Digital first’ and ‘personalised advice’ have topped the agenda for Marc Van de Walle, who is on a mission to create a single wealth platform for Standard Chartered Bank’s wealth management clients in over 30 markets. Spread across four segments, the wealth management business supports the private banking unit where the investable amount starts at US$5 million, as well as…

