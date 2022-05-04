Text size

HSBC GPB launches biodiversity DPM in partnership with Lombard Odier

By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 May 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) is rolling out a thematic discretionary managed portfolio that focuses on biodiversity, to empower clients to make a positive change through sustainable investing. The Global Biodiversity Discretionary Strategy is built and managed by Swiss pure-play Lombard Odier, a founding member of the Natural Capital Investment Alliance (NCIA) and with a track record of investing in…

