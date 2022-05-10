Text size

DBS taps another Chinese bank to provide wealth products to GBA investors

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 May 2022
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank headquarters

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) has teamed up with Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) to offer southbound trading services to investors in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) under the cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect (WMC) scheme. The arrangement, announced on Tuesday, marks the third such partnership for the Singapore-based lender’s Hong Kong unit following similar tie-ups with DBS Bank (China) and Postal…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News