DBS Bank (Hong Kong) has teamed up with Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) to offer southbound trading services to investors in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) under the cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect (WMC) scheme. The arrangement, announced on Tuesday, marks the third such partnership for the Singapore-based lender’s Hong Kong unit following similar tie-ups with DBS Bank (China) and Postal…
DBS taps another Chinese bank to provide wealth products to GBA investors
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Deutsche Bank PB looks to HSBC to fill global head of products role
12 January 2022
Northbound investors make up bulk of trades in first month of GBA WMC
25 November 2021
Exclusive
Chinese asset managers likely to beat foreign players in GBA WM Connect: CSOP AM
4 November 2021
Exclusive
In tapping GBA opportunities, Lu International (HK) complements Chinese banks: CEO Cai Hua
22 October 2021
GBA Wealth Management Connect raises questions over cross-border marketing
15 October 2021
MarketAxess taps into China interbank bond market
28 September 2021
HKMA designates 13 market makers for Southbound bond trading scheme
20 September 2021
Southbound Bond Connect marks new milestone for cross-boundary trading
16 September 2021
GBA Wealth Management Connect scheme to launch in “execution-only” model
10 September 2021
Exclusive
Offshore investible wealth takes up 30% of Chinese HNWI portfolios: Datang Wealth
30 August 2021
Wealth Management Connect sure to expand product offerings and quotas: HK financial under-secretary Joseph Chan
22 June 2021
Most mainland GBA investors keen on investing in Hong Kong through Wealth Management Connect: HSBC
12 May 2021