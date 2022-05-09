Exclusive
Text size

Hong Kong regulators prep schemes to boost data transparency

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 May 2022

Regulators and banking associations in Hong Kong have teamed up to push two new initiatives to boost the availability of credit record and equity shareholding information, as part of broader efforts to develop client data transparency. The first initiative, a joint effort between the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and several industry associations, is a multiple credit reference agency (MCRA)…

