DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China is leaving his role, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Peter Tung, who joined the Singapore-based bank in mid-2020, had been responsible for developing DBS’s private banking business in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan. Prior to joining DBS, Hong Kong-based Tung was a partner at family office…
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
By Daniel Shane, editor | 10 May 2022
