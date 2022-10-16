Text size

Endowus links up with Carret Private and Lumen to expand WM services

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 October 2022

Endowus, the digital wealth advisory platform, will take a majority stake in Hong Kong independent asset manager (IAM) Carret Private in a strategic partnership that it says will strengthen its position as a provider of innovative wealthtech solutions in Asia Pacific. The AUM of the combined Endowus Group, with Carret Private’s minority shareholding, surpassed US$4 billion as of the end…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News