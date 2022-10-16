Exclusive
For private bankers, all eyes on are on Beijing’s next move

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 17 October 2022
Image by Markus Winkler from Pixabay

The Communist Party of China (CCP) Congress, which began this weekend in Beijing, is expected to install Xi Jinping as leader of Asia’s biggest economy for a third successive five-year term. But for private bankers, what Xi and his government do over a much shorter term is far more important. Priorities include the future of China’s zero-COVID policy and what…

