The Communist Party of China (CCP) Congress, which began this weekend in Beijing, is expected to install Xi Jinping as leader of Asia’s biggest economy for a third successive five-year term. But for private bankers, what Xi and his government do over a much shorter term is far more important. Priorities include the future of China’s zero-COVID policy and what…
Exclusive
For private bankers, all eyes on are on Beijing’s next move
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 17 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
How Fed’s war on inflation could torpedo private bankers’ 2023
22 September 2022
Exclusive
Is China facing its ‘Lehman moment’? Here’s what private banks think
27 July 2022
For Asia’s private bankers, the 1990s are making an unwelcome return
21 June 2022
Exclusive
US$1B Hong Kong IAM eyes recruiting 20 RMs from top tier PBs by late 2023
17 June 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore loses two veteran private bankers
17 May 2022
Exclusive
Tempted by US$3M job offers, overseas bankers brave hurdles and move to China
11 May 2022
RBC WM appoints four private bankers as Southeast Asia head retires
4 May 2022
Movers & Shakers – Jan 2022: Private bankers eye larger bonus this year
17 February 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas eyes e-commerce players outside of China
13 January 2022
Success or plight of China’s economy looms large for private bankers in 2022
3 January 2022
Exclusive
Eurizon Capital eyes Greater China business
12 November 2021
October Regulatory Round-up: Ambiguity remains after GBA WM Connect launch; PWM firms spend most reg resources on suitability compliance; Hong Kong eyes tax concessions to boost FO appeal
11 November 2021