Independent managed accounts platform Axial Partners has appointed a co-founder and president, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Effective 15 April, June Wong is now co-founder and president of Axial Partners. Based in Hong Kong, Wong will be spearheading the firm’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) business. With over three decades of experience in Asia’s asset management space, Wong…

