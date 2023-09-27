Exclusive
Asia ex-China is the new Asia ex-Japan: fund selectors

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 27 September 2023

The need for tailor-made solutions is on the rise as clients are increasingly looking for ways to navigate geopolitical tensions, according to panellists at Asian Private Banker’s 10th Funds Selection Nexus 2023 Hong Kong. During the event, private bank fund selectors shared which markets to focus on and where to allocate assets during the panel: From risk to reward -…

