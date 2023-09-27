The need for tailor-made solutions is on the rise as clients are increasingly looking for ways to navigate geopolitical tensions, according to panellists at Asian Private Banker’s 10th Funds Selection Nexus 2023 Hong Kong. During the event, private bank fund selectors shared which markets to focus on and where to allocate assets during the panel: From risk to reward -…
Asia ex-China is the new Asia ex-Japan: fund selectors
By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 27 September 2023
Related News
Cash is trash? How fund selectors are hunting for income in 2023
27 September 2023
Japan fund inflows rise to JPY 950bn in August as equity funds recover
12 September 2023
UBP favours quality credits in face of China property crisis
25 July 2023
Standard Chartered leans towards Asia amid US recession fears
26 June 2023
Don’t count out China assets just yet: APB Pulse survey
23 June 2023
PBs, fund managers eye Japanese equities to avoid US-China tensions
23 June 2023
How Bank of Japan “game changer” could disrupt 2023
20 February 2023
Exclusive
Bonds, ESG, alternatives: What fund selectors are eyeing in 2023
14 February 2023
CIO Weekly – Bank of Japan springs Christmas surprise on markets
22 December 2022
CIO Weekly – Asia IG, security, China reopening are where to invest in 2023: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
1 December 2022
China to power Asia economic recovery in 2023: UBS GWM
21 November 2022
CIO Weekly – Seek opportunities in China and Southeast Asia: Hiren Dasani of GSAM
6 October 2022