Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Return to Asia equities and IG bonds in 2H22: Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan AM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 30 June 2022

This week: J.P. Morgan AM favours IG credit and Asia equities in 2H22; Credit Suisse sees inflation peaking in 3Q22 J.P. Morgan AM favours IG credit and Asia equities in 2H22 J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s high conviction asset allocation call for 2H22 is on Asia equities and investment-grade bonds, explained Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist. The correlation between the Asia market and…

