Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 June 2022

Credit Suisse has combined its Hong Kong I and Hong Kong II markets to simplify the operating model and made a number of leadership appointments, Asian Private Banker has learned. The Swiss private bank has appointed Rickie Chan as the single market group head for wealth management Hong Kong. Chan joined Credit Suisse in February 2014 and has over 25…

