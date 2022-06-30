Credit Suisse has combined its Hong Kong I and Hong Kong II markets to simplify the operating model and made a number of leadership appointments, Asian Private Banker has learned. The Swiss private bank has appointed Rickie Chan as the single market group head for wealth management Hong Kong. Chan joined Credit Suisse in February 2014 and has over 25…
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Credit Suisse makes two key appointments in Japan
10 December 2021
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
RBC makes senior appointments for its private banking team in Hong Kong
6 October 2021
Credit Suisse adds heft in North Asia with five team leader appointments
5 October 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021
Credit Suisse makes a slew of senior appointments for North Asia
21 July 2021
UBS Hong Kong veteran to take up new role in Zurich
21 July 2021
Credit Suisse bolsters Singapore market with senior appointments
15 July 2021