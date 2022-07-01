Exclusive
Text size

Looking more local than global is prudent: Roopali Prabhu of Sanctum Wealth

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 July 2022

Sanctum Wealth remains overweight gold, but is waiting for opportunities to gradually overweight equities. At the same time, the Indian wealth manager is evaluating some real estate-linked products as the sector is staging a comeback after nearly a decade. For Roopali Prabhu, international diversification is key when constructing investment portfolios for some of the wealthiest clients in India. But with…

