Text size

Citi looks outside banking to beef up family office expertise

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 July 2022

Citi Private Bank has rebranded its private capital group to family office group, and made two new hires to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. Lynn Ong and Feng Yanjun have joined the US wealth manager from outside the banking sector in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively. Ong’s role is focused on family office advisory matters, such as…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News