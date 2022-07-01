Citi Private Bank has rebranded its private capital group to family office group, and made two new hires to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. Lynn Ong and Feng Yanjun have joined the US wealth manager from outside the banking sector in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively. Ong’s role is focused on family office advisory matters, such as…
Citi looks outside banking to beef up family office expertise
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 July 2022
