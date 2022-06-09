This week: The end of the tech crackdown is nigh: Harvest Global Investments; China remains most preferred for UBS The end of the tech crackdown is nigh: Harvest Global Investments Investor confidence has been picking up after top Chinese officials signalled a gradual easing of the China tech crackdown through a series of policy documents promoting the sector’s development. “Since…
CIO Weekly – The end of the tech crackdown is nigh: Thomas Kwan of Harvest Global Investments
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 9 June 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
CIO Weekly – Stay cautious on China despite “extreme value”: Matthew Quaife of Fidelity
19 May 2022
Exclusive
Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias
17 May 2022
CIO Weekly – Brace for more pain as tech ‘superbubble’ deflates: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
12 May 2022
CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth
28 April 2022
CIO Weekly – China and Japan equities as volatility hedge: Thomas Taw of iShares by BlackRock
7 April 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Investors should not “jump the gun” on Chinese equities: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
24 February 2022
CIO Weekly – High-tech manufacturing will be a growth engine for China: Patrick Ho of HSBC GPB
20 January 2022
Investment outlook for 2022: Private banks bet China’s regulatory crackdown is over
26 November 2021
Exclusive
Global Indians boost investments in homeland to fuel recovery from COVID-19: HSBC
25 November 2021
Investors that stay the course on China tech will be “rewarded”: UBS GWM
20 October 2021
CIO Weekly: Now is a good time to add exposure to China tech — Ken Peng of Citi PB
12 August 2021
CIO Weekly – Global investors will see Hong Kong as the NASDAQ of China: Richard Tang of Bank Julius Baer
22 July 2021