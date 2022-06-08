New York-listed alternative investment firm Ares Management Corporation (Ares) has named an industry veteran as Asia head of Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS), according to a Wednesday release. Based in Hong Kong, Henry Lee is joining Ares as a partner and will oversee retail product development, distribution and strategic distribution partnerships across Asia. He will focus on expanding its relationships…
Ex-HSBC alts head joins Ares WM to lead Asia business
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 8 June 2022
