Asia accounts for about 20 to 25% of EFG’s total AUM and revenue stream. But to Albert Chiu, the Swiss pure-play veteran who has been helming its Asia business for the past two decades, that number has room to grow. “We are growing fast,” Chiu, the executive chairman of EFG Bank Asia told Asian Private Banker. “And personally, as the…
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 June 2022
