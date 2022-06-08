Lioner International Group, an insurance, trust and family office consortium, has established an entity in Singapore to expand its service network. The move, announced on Wednesday, is part of efforts by Lioner to meet the needs of HNW clients in the Southeast Asia market through insurance and other wealth-focused solutions by utilising its partnership model and talent pools in Hong…
Lioner International expands into Singapore to service region’s HNWIs
8 June 2022
