HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 June 2022
Source: HSBC

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has hired a managing director, desk head for China and Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Catherine Claire Lim joined the bank in early June, overseeing China and Hong Kong clients out of Singapore. She was most recently director, senior private banker for Singapore-based Chinese UHNW clients at Citi Private Bank. Lim is a…

