Exclusive
SCB Julius Baer bulks up in Thailand with team leader and RMs

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 June 2022
Photo by Lisheng Chang on Unsplash

SCB Julius Baer has strengthened its Thai franchise with five hires including a team leader and four relationship managers, Asian Private Banker can reveal. The joint venture, which was established by Julius Baer and Siam Commercial Bank in 2018, has appointed Varisa Labanukrom as team leader to build and oversee one of the bank’s newly formed wealth management team. Labanukrom…

