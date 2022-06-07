Exclusive
Text size

DBS Private Bank names new head of Greater China

By Daniel Shane, editor | 8 June 2022

DBS Private Bank has appointed a new head of private bank for Greater China following the departure of Peter Tung, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. In her new role, Carol Shuyen Wu will be responsible for developing the Singapore-based private bank’s business in Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and Taiwan. Hong Kong-based Wu is currently CEO…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News