DBS Private Bank has appointed a new head of private bank for Greater China following the departure of Peter Tung, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. In her new role, Carol Shuyen Wu will be responsible for developing the Singapore-based private bank’s business in Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and Taiwan. Hong Kong-based Wu is currently CEO…
DBS Private Bank names new head of Greater China
By Daniel Shane, editor | 8 June 2022
