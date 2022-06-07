Text size

There’s more to Asia credit than China real estate: T. Rowe Price

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 7 June 2022
Indonesia

While HY bonds from China real estate developers remain in the doldrums, T. Rowe Price is recommending investors consider credit from other Asia nations, especially Indonesia and India. At a media briefing on Tuesday, the US asset manager said investors could gain clarity about inflation in 4Q22. “China’s economic outlook could be surprising as policy support is taking effect gradually,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News