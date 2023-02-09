Exclusive
Text size

Julius Baer Nomura WM CEO: Japanese companies are poised for “next normal”

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 9 February 2023
Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash

Amid disrupted supply chains, rising energy prices and mounting geopolitical tensions, Japan’s resilient domestic economy has allowed the country to leverage opportunities in the “next normal”, a new study has found. The Japan Report 2023 – jointly produced by Julius Baer and Julius Baer Nomura Wealth Management – examines the innovation potential of the Japanese economy, and the megatrends that…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News