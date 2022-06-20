Exclusive
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 June 2022

Bank of Singapore has appointed a new team head for Greater China and North Asia, a spokesperson for the Singaporean private bank has confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Effective Monday, Tan Siang Ing will be based in Singapore overseeing one of the Greater China teams, reporting to Hu Hong, market head for Greater China and North Asia. Tan hails from…

