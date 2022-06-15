Citi Private Bank has appointed a new global head of the Family Office Group, according to an internal email shared by the bank. Based in London, Hannes Hofmann will join Citi in September and report directly to Ida Liu, global head of Citi Private Bank. He will become a member of the Citi Private Bank Global Leadership Team as well….
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 June 2022
