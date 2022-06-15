Text size

Asia’s rich a lot more upbeat about their future

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 June 2022

The cost of living for wealthy individuals increased by 7.5% in the last year on the back of macro-economic conditions and supply chain disruption — but those in Asia are still planning to increase spending over the coming year in areas of self-improvement. These are the highlights from Julius Baer’s Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2022. The study found that…

