Lombard Odier nabs senior private banker from Julius Baer

By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 June 2022
Pravin Pillai, Lombard Odier (LinkedIn image)

Swiss pure-play Lombard Odier has hired a new managing director for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Hong Kong, Pravin Pillai joined the bank earlier this month as a senior relationship manager. Pillai is an industry veteran, with over a decade of experience working in private banking. Prior to joining Lombard Odier, he was executive director at…

