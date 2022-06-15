BNP Paribas Wealth Management has stepped up its promotion of capital preservation products as it seeks to help its clients in the region take advantage of rising interest rates and market volatility. Principal-protected products or principal-protected notes (PPNs) are fixed-income securities that guarantee a return of the investor’s initial investment (the principal), irrespective of the performance of the underlying assets,…
Premium Pickers – How BNP Paribas WM is helping clients to navigate rising rates
By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 June 2022
