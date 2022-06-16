Wellington Management has expanded its coverage in Asia with the launch of four new funds in Hong Kong, offering investors products focused on capital growth and income distribution. “Our partners are increasingly merging their private banking and consumer banking units globally — and are looking for products that can be offered across their private and mass affluent client base,” said…
US$1.3T independent manager rolls out four funds in Hong Kong
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 16 June 2022
