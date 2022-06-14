Exclusive
Text size

U/HNWIs catching up on inflation hedging: Terence Lam of AXA IM

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 June 2022
AXA Investment Managers (Shutterstock image)

As inflationary pressures are intensifying globally, U/HNWIs have been snapping up more inflation hedging strategies, such as shorter-duration fixed-income products and certain high-yield strategies, noted Terence Lam. The managing director, head of client group core Asia Pacific at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) told Asian Private Banker that the trend in U/HNWIs seem to have started about one month ago….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News