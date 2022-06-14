U/HNWIs catching up on inflation hedging: Terence Lam of AXA IM

As inflationary pressures are intensifying globally, U/HNWIs have been snapping up more inflation hedging strategies, such as shorter-duration fixed-income products and certain high-yield strategies, noted Terence Lam. The managing director, head of client group core Asia Pacific at AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) told Asian Private Banker that the trend in U/HNWIs seem to have started about one month ago….