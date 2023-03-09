Credit Suisse has announced two senior appointments to further bolster its investment offerings in wealth management, APAC, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Based in Singapore, Lok Hin Tsui joined Credit Suisse this week as director, investment consultant for Singapore and Malaysian markets. Tsui has 18 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to…
Credit Suisse bolsters WM APAC investment team with new appointments
By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 March 2023
