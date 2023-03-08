Asian Private Banker honoured the winners of nearly 50 prestigious accolades at its Awards for Distinction 2022 at a glittering gala dinner in Hong Kong. The in-person event at Hong Kong’s J.W. Marriott, on Wednesday, was attended by more than 200 senior private bankers and other industry VIPs from not only the city’s private banking industry, but also from mainland…
APB celebrates 2022 Awards for Distinction at gala dinner
By Daniel Shane, editor | 9 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC lured US$59bn in Asia wealth assets in 2022
21 February 2023
Credit Suisse suffers nearly CHF100bn of net outflows in 2022
9 February 2023
Exclusive
APB honours AMA 2023 winners at glittering ceremony
18 January 2023
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution
5 September 2022
T. Rowe Price adds regional head of intermediary from Eastspring
13 July 2022
Exclusive
APB lauds winners of 2022 Asset Management Awards for Excellence
11 July 2022
Exclusive
APB marks 2021 Awards for Distinction with gala dinner
30 June 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Ex-HSBC alts head joins Ares WM to lead Asia business
8 June 2022
APB Insights: Wealth continuum players the top hirers of 2021
16 May 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022