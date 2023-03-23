Text size

Credit Suisse brings Deutsche Bank IPB veteran out of retirement for SE Asia job

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 March 2023

A former Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) veteran has come out of retirement to join beleaguered Credit Suisse as Southeast Asia vice chairman for wealth management (WM). Based in Singapore, Kwong Kin Mun will join Credit Suisse on the 27 March, reporting to Benjamin Cavalli, head of WM APAC. The appointment comes amid uncertainty over the future of Credit…

