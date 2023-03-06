Credit Suisse has appointed a veteran as vice chairman for Credit Suisse Asia-Pacific, according to a memo seen by Asian Private Banker. From Monday, Jullie Kan, current vice chairman and strategic client lead for Southeast Asia, has taken up the additional role of vice chairman and strategic client lead for APAC. She will continue to report to Benjamin Cavalli, head…
Credit Suisse veteran takes new role as APAC vice chairman
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 March 2023
