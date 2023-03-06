Exclusive
How a US$29bn fund manager plans to double natural capital assets

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 6 March 2023
Philippe Zaouati, Mirova

Biodiversity is not only about nature but also the livelihood of communities, stresses Mirova CEO Philippe Zaouati, who is keen to double the firm’s natural capital assets this year. “When we think about natural capital, nature biodiversity comes to mind, but most of the time this is more of a social issue,” Zaouati told Asian Private Banker during his recent…

