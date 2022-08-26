Exclusive
ESG, corporate and family needs: Jeffrey Peng on Deutsche Bank IPB’s China inroads

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 August 2022
Jeffrey Peng, Deutsche Bank IPB

When Jeffrey Peng joined Deutsche Bank in 2019 as head of China onshore for International Private Bank (IPB), he saw it as his core mission to differentiate the bank’s offerings in China by formulating a long-term strategic model. “I started proposing a suitable business and client service model to UHNWIs in China,” Peng shared with Asian Private Banker. The right…

